Libraries Launch “Pickup by Appointment” Service, increasing access to some requested physical materials

Pickup by Appointment option for materials begins on June 15, as part of a gradual, phased reopening of our campus. Phase 1 includes a controlled restart of some campus research activities where it is possible to minimize the risk of transmission of COVID-19. The Libraries will continue to work closely with the campus to develop operational plans for a gradual reopening.

The Pickup by Appointment service offers the opportunity to begin accessing some of our physical collections through a low-contact, health-conscious method. This gradual and coordinated path to reopening is necessary to ensure that our collective action is in the best interest of us all.

Interested in Pickup by Appointment? Here’s what you need to know:

June 10 : Preparation for Pickup by Appointment Service begins Requests and appointment system for pickup launches. Patrons can start placing requests online on June 10. Staff will NOT begin filling requests until June 15. Currently, ONLY materials in Memorial Library are available to request; not all materials are eligible for this service.

Pickup by Appointment

June 15 : The Libraries begin Pickup by Appointment service, limited location, and hours. Memorial Library, Noon-4pm, Monday-Friday, or as staffing allows. Only users with a valid library card will be able to request materials for pickup. Materials will be pre-bagged before the patron’s arrival for pickup. Circulating laptops service continues at Memorial. Onsite signage will be available to help navigate the process.

Pickup by Appointment Laptop pickup is still available, no appointment necessary.

Other locations may open in later Phase 1 stages based on experience in the first location.

To learn more, visit our website for Pickup by Appointment.

To our campus community: We are all looking forward to being together on campus again and returning to regular services. Until that time comes, the Libraries will continue to find solutions to support your research, teaching, and learning needs.